Ian Blackford speaks at the parliament, which reconvenes after the UK Supreme Court ruled that Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of the parliament was unlawful, in London, Britain, September 25, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish National Party spokesman Ian Blackford on Wednesday said parliament needed to remove Prime Minister Boris Johnson and eliminate the threat of a no-deal Brexit before it would agree to hold a national election.

“Once we have removed the prime minister, removed the threat of no deal, the people must have their say through a general election as quickly as is possible,” he told parliament.