SNP to back Labour UK government only with Scottish independence vote: FT

FILE PHOTO: Ian Blackford MP addresses the Scottish National Party (SNP) conference in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

(Reuters) - The Scottish National Party (SNP) would only support a minority Labour UK government if it agrees to authorize a second independence referendum for Scotland, the Financial Times report on Friday.

"We have said that we would support any kind of progressive policies at Westminster . . . but there has to be recognition of the rights of the people of Scotland to determine their own future," SNP spokesman Ian Blackford was quoted as saying by the newspaper on.ft.com/2MBY92P.

The Telegraph newspaper reported last month that the Scottish lawmakers were prepared to support Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as the next prime minister, after concluding it was the only way to guarantee that a no-deal Brexit was avoided.