Brexit trade talks 'quite difficult', 'massive' gaps remain: EU source

FILE PHOTO: A Union Jack flag flutters next to EU flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Trade talks between the EU and UK negotiators in London over the weekend were “quite difficult” and “massive divergences” remain on the most thorny elements of fisheries, economic fair play and settling disputes, a source with the bloc said on Monday.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said these persistent differences had not been resolved over the weekend, but that the EU team would be staying in London for more talks in the coming days.