Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson processes with members of parliament through the Central Lobby toward the House of Lords to listen to the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain October 14, 2019. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask European leaders to rule out another Brexit delay and will not accept an extension if offered, a UK government source said on Thursday

“PM will tell EU leaders that it’s this deal or no deal - but no delays,” the source said. “He will not ask for an extension and will not accept one if offered.”