Spain is not renouncing claim to Gibraltar, Foreign Minister says

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs Arancha Gonzalez Laya speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Madrid, Spain August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will not renounce its claim to the British territory of Gibraltar, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Wednesday, as the countries negotiate the future relationship between Spain and the rocky peninsula on its southern shore now that Britain has left the European Union.

In an interview with the radio station COPE, Gonzalez Laya said the Spanish claim did not prevent the two countries working to build shared prosperity for Gibraltar and the adjacent Spanish border region.