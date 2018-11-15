World News
November 15, 2018 / 1:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spain says has contingency plans in case of no-deal Brexit

1 Min Read

Spain's junior EU affairs minister Luis Marco Aguiriano speaks to the media in Madrid, Spain, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain has set up contingency plans in case there is no final deal on Brexit, junior EU affairs minister Luis Marco Aguiriano said on Thursday.

Aguiriano also added: “If the United Kingdom leaves without a deal, so does Gibraltar ... what we want is an orderly exit.”

The peninsula, a British territory since 1713 and known to its 30,000 residents as “the Rock”, is a major point of contention in Anglo-Spanish relations. Spain has long claimed sovereignty over the territory.

Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Blanca Rodriguez; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.