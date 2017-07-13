FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Spain's King Felipe says Brexit barriers to trade should be minimal
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 13, 2017 / 10:19 AM / a month ago

Spain's King Felipe says Brexit barriers to trade should be minimal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Spain's King Felipe delivers a speech at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain July 12, 2017.Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Spain's King Felipe said Britain's planned departure from the European Union was creating uncertainty for Spanish companies and barriers to investment and trade should be kept to a minimum.

"We cannot deny that the scenario originated by the U.K. decision to leave the EU has generated uncertainty and doubts for our companies," Felipe said during a state visit to Britain.

"We must make sure that the current negotiations reduce this uncertainty to the minimum," he said. "It is extremely important that the future framework of our relations establishes the conditions for a close economic relationship trying to minimize future obstacles and barriers."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew MacAskill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.