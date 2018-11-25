Spain's position stronger over Gibraltar with Brexit treaty: Sanchez

The Rock of the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, is seen from the La Atunara beach in the Spanish city of La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Spain’s position relating to Gibraltar, a British territory since 1713 but disputed by Madrid, is stronger after EU leaders agreed Britain’s withdrawal treaty from the EU on Sunday and outlined future relations, Spain’s prime minister said.

“This puts Spain in a position of strength in negotiations with the United Kingdom over Gibraltar that we have not had until now,” Pedro Sanchez told a news conference after the summit to approve the Brexit deal.