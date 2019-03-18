World News
UK government notes parliament speaker's statement on Brexit vote: May's office

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is considering a statement by parliament’s speaker on Monday that Prime Minister Theresa May could not put her Brexit deal to a new vote unless it was fundamentally changed, May’s office said on Monday.

In comments that blindsided May’s office, speaker John Bercow said the government could not bring forward proposals for a vote in parliament that were substantially the same as ones that had been defeated twice before.

“We note the speaker’s statement. This is something that requires proper consideration,” a spokesman for May’s office said.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

