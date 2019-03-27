UK House of Commons speaker warns third Brexit vote must be different

Speaker of the House John Bercow smiles as he speaks in Parliament in London, Britain, March 27, 2019 in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The House of Commons speaker John Bercow again warned the government on Wednesday it could not bring forward proposals for a vote in parliament on its Brexit divorce deal unless it was in a fundamentally different form.

Bercow said he understood that the government was considering bringing its twice-defeated Brexit deal back to parliament for a vote on Thursday or Friday.

Last week, Bercow threw the government’s Brexit plans into turmoil by ruling it could not bring forward proposals for a vote in parliament if they were substantially the same as the ones that had been submitted before.

“I do expect the government to meet the test of change. They should not seek to circumvent my ruling,” he said in parliament.