World News
March 27, 2019 / 3:50 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

UK House of Commons speaker warns third Brexit vote must be different

1 Min Read

Speaker of the House John Bercow smiles as he speaks in Parliament in London, Britain, March 27, 2019 in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The House of Commons speaker John Bercow again warned the government on Wednesday it could not bring forward proposals for a vote in parliament on its Brexit divorce deal unless it was in a fundamentally different form.

Bercow said he understood that the government was considering bringing its twice-defeated Brexit deal back to parliament for a vote on Thursday or Friday.

Last week, Bercow threw the government’s Brexit plans into turmoil by ruling it could not bring forward proposals for a vote in parliament if they were substantially the same as the ones that had been submitted before.

“I do expect the government to meet the test of change. They should not seek to circumvent my ruling,” he said in parliament.

Reporting By Kylie MacLellan and Andrew MacAskill, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
