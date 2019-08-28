UK PM Johnson's parliament suspension plan a 'constitutional outrage': speaker

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to extend the period during which parliament does not normally sit is a “constitutional outrage” designed to stop lawmakers debating Brexit, speaker of the lower house John Bercow was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“This move represents a constitutional outrage. However it is dressed up it is blindingly obvious that the purpose of prorogation now would be to stop Parliament debating Brexit and performing its duty,” Bercow said, according to the BBC’s Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg.