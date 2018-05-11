FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 7:02 AM / in 33 minutes

Leave.EU founder says UK electoral fine is a part of plot by enemies of Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A 70,000 pound ($95,000) fine for campaign group Leave.EU is a politically motivated attack on Brexit by people who don’t want it to happen, the group’s founder said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Brittany Kaiser of Cambridge Analytica, Brexit campaigner Aaron Banks, Gerry Gunster, a Washington-based strategist hired by the Leave.EU campaign, and Liz Bilney, CE of Eldon Insurance Services during a Leave.EU news conference in central London, Britain, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

The Electoral Commission fined Leave.EU for breaking campaign spending rules in the 2016 campaign but said that it found no evidence the group had used controversial political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

“The Electoral Commission is a ‘Blairite Swamp Creation’ packed full of establishment ‘Remoaners’,” Leave.EU founder Arron Banks said, using a derogatory slang term for “remain” voters.

“We view the Electoral Commission announcement as a politically motivated attack on Brexit and the 17.4 million people who defied the establishment to vote for an independent Britain.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

