September 27, 2019 / 11:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK's Sajid Javid to unveil 16.6 billion pound 'no-deal guarantee': Daily Mail

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - British finance minister Sajid Javid will unveil a 16.6 billion pound ($20.40 billion) "no-deal guarantee" to make up for a shortfall in European Union grants to British businesses, universities and charities over the next few years, the Daily Mail newspaper reported dailym.ai/2mszW5P on Friday.

That amount includes 4.3 billion pounds for the coming year if Britain leaves the EU without a deal in October, the newspaper added.

Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

