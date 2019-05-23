UK PM May focused on delivering Brexit, looking forward to Trump visit: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after giving a news briefing in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May remains focused on delivering Brexit and will meet with ministers on Thursday, her spokesman said, amid calls for her to resign after her latest plan for leaving the European Union was widely criticized.

The spokesman said a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump next week would go ahead as planned, and that May was looking forward to welcoming him.

“The prime minister is listening to her colleagues about the bill and will be having further discussions,” the spokesman told reporters. “She is focused on delivering Brexit.”