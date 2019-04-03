UK PM May, Labour's Corbyn to meet at 1330 GMT seeking Brexit compromise: spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, and the leader of opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn attend an Armistice remembrance service at St Margaret's Church, in London, Britain November 6, 2018. John Stillwell/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn at 1330 GMT on Wednesday, her spokesman said, adding that further talks could probably be arranged if necessary.

The two are meeting to discuss a way forward on Brexit. May’s spokesman said she would need to tell the EU of any new plan on leaving the European Union promptly, ahead of a summit in Brussels on April 10.