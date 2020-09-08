Britain will not become post-Brexit 'high-subsidy regime': PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not become a “high-subsidy regime” after a status quo transition concludes with the European Union at the end of this year, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, trying to reassure the bloc.

Since Britain left the EU in January, talks on a free trade deal and future relationship have all but stalled on arguments over state aid and fisheries, with Brussels concerned about facing unfair competition so close to home.

“We are very clear ... that we are not going to become a high-subsidy regime at the end of the transition period and we’ll be setting out more details ... in due course,” the spokesman told reporters, adding the outstanding issue on state aid was to find agreement on dispute resolution.

He also reiterated the government’s position that it would implement the divorce agreement with the EU, despite wanting to make clarifications to the text to make sure Northern Ireland was treated as being in the United Kingdom’s customs territory.