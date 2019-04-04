World News
April 4, 2019 / 4:40 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Brexit talks between May's government and Labour to continue on Friday

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s negotiating team will meet the opposition Labour Party for further talks on Friday to try to find a way out of the Brexit stalemate, Downing Street said.

A spokesman for May’s office said both sets of negotiating teams met for four and a half hours of “detailed and productive technical talks”. May is looking to find a solution that the Labour Party can support ahead of a European Council summit on April 10.

“The government and the opposition hope to meet again tomorrow for further work to find a way forward to deliver on the referendum, mindful of the need to make progress ahead of the forthcoming European Council,” the Downing Street spokesman said.

Reporting by William James; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden/Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below