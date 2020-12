FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 8, 2020. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a joint statement on Monday that sealing a new trade deal was impossible now “due to remaining differences on critical issues”.

“We asked our chief negotiators to prepare an overview of the remaining differences to be discussed in person in the coming days,” they said.