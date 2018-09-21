FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 9:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

No major statement is planned by UK PM May on Friday: BBC political editor

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will not be delivering a major statement on Friday, the BBC’s political editor said amid speculation from lawmakers in her Conservative Party that there would be an announcement.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds a news conference after the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“Chatter this morning about some kind of big statement from the PM - No 10 sources say this is NOT happening,” the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg wrote on Twitter referring to 10 Downing Street, May’s official office.

Conservative lawmaker Nadine Dorries had earlier suggested a statement might be coming.

“Major announcement coming up from @theresa_may or so the jungle drums say. What can possibly go wrong?” Dorries wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by James Davey

