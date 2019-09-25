UK PM Johnson to update parliament on Supreme Court ruling

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address parliament later on Wednesday on the Supreme Court ruling that his suspension of parliament was unlawful - a decision he disagrees with, his spokeswoman said.

“The statement (to parliament) is an update following yesterday’s decision,” the spokeswoman told reporters.

“The PM couldn’t be clearer in recent weeks that he will not request an extension and is determined to deliver Brexit on October 31st,” she said, adding he has tried to trigger a new election twice but that that move had not been passed by parliament.