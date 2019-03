A British ten pound banknote is seen in a photo illustration taken March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling rose on Wednesday on a report that former British foreign minister Boris Johnson, a prominent eurosceptic, will now back Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal after she promised to quit if her agreement passes in parliament.

The pound rose to a five-day high of $1.3269, up 0.5 percent on the day, after the report by the deputy political editor of the Times.

Sterling rose to a 10-day high versus the euro of 84.87 pence.