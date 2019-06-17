UK PM hopeful Stewart says he is on course for next stage of contest

FILE PHOTO - Britain's prime ministerial candidate Rory Stewart appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain June 16, 2019. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Rory Stewart, a contender to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May, said on Monday he believed he could get through to the next stage of the leadership contest if Conservative Party lawmakers follow through on their indications of support.

Asked whether he was confident of securing enough support to get through the second round of voting on Tuesday, he told journalists at a hustings in Westminster: “I don’t really know.”

“If they (his supporters) do what they say. I will have to stare literally every one of them in the eye.”

In Tuesday’s round, any candidate with 32 votes or fewer is eliminated. If all candidates have more than 32 votes, the one with the fewest is eliminated.