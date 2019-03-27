EU's Tusk urges EU Parliament to be open to long Brexit extension

FILE PHOTO - European Council President Donald Tusk holds a news conference after a European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The European Parliament should be open to a long Brexit extension, the head of the European Council said on Wednesday, telling lawmakers they should not ignore Britons who wanted their country to remain in the European Union.

“You cannot betray the six million people who signed the petition to revoke Article 50, the one million people who marched for a People’s Vote, or the increasing majority of people who want to remain in the European Union,” said Donald Tusk, who chairs summits of EU leaders.

In a tweet released just after his short speech, he added that the parliament should be open to a long extension if Britain wished to rethink its strategy.