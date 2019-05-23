UK PM May appoints Mel Stride new Leader of House of Commons: statement

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmaker Mel Stride was appointed as the government’s Leader of the House of Commons on Thursday, replacing Andrea Leadsom who quit in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy.
Stride, who was previously a junior minister in the finance ministry, will take on the senior role which is primarily responsible for organizing government business in parliament. He will attend cabinet meetings, May’s office said.
