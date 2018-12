FILE PHOTO: Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon takes part in a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain November 27, 2018. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday she thought that a confidence motion against the government could succeed in parliament, piling pressure on the main opposition Labour Party to trigger such a vote.

“I think it is possible that a confidence motion right now could succeed. This is a government that is weak and unstable and becoming more weak and unstable with every day that passes,” she told Sky News.