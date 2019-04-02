Scotland's Sturgeon says May's Brexit offer is a potential trap

FILE PHOTO: Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meets with Modern Apprentices during a visit to the Forth Valley College to mark Scottish Apprenticeship Week in Falkirk, Scotland, March 4, 2019. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Prime Minister Theresa May’s offer to ask for a Brexit extension “as short as possible” is a potential trap.

Sturgeon said if lawmakers agree to the extension and not to fight European parliament elections then they will face the choice between the prime minister’s divorce deal or leaving the EU without a deal.

“Parliament needs to be very wary about a potential trap,” Sturgeon said in a Tweet. “The sensible way forward - and I think the one PM would take if this was a serious attempt to build consensus - is agree to fight election, seek longer delay and allow option of public vote on what Commons agrees.”