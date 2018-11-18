Scotland's Sturgeon says parliament should not endorse Brexit deal: BBC

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attends a cabinet meeting at the Roslin Innovation Centre at the University of Edinburgh, in Edinburgh, Scotland November 5, 2018. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the BBC on Sunday that it would be a mistake and deeply irresponsible for parliament to endorse Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

“There is no clarity whatsoever about the future relationship between the UK and the EU so the House of Commons is going to be asked to effectively endorse a blindfold Brexit,” Sturgeon said of the draft deal published earlier this week.

“I think it would be a mistake and deeply irresponsible for the House of Commons to endorse that.”