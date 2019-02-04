Scotland's Sturgeon to say Britain not ready for Brexit: The Times

FILE PHOTO: Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to the media after Parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

(Reuters) - Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will warn that UK is “not remotely prepared” to leave the European Union in less than two months, the Times newspaper reported on Monday.

Sturgeon will use a speech at Georgetown University in Washington on Monday to call again for a second Brexit referendum, the newspaper said. She will say the situation had made it clear that Scotland’s interests were not properly served by remaining in the United Kingdom.

Britain is due to leave on March 29.