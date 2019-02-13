Scottish First Minister Sturgeon calls for UK PM May to rule out no deal Brexit: ITV

FILE PHOTO: Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon takes part in a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain November 27, 2018. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called on British Prime Minister Theresa May to take a no deal Brexit off the table, ITV reported on Wednesday.

Sturgeon said May and her government are being “increasingly reckless and negligent” by not ruling out a no deal Brexit, ITV said.

Unless May can get a Brexit deal approved by the British parliament, she will have to decide whether to delay Brexit or thrust the world’s fifth largest economy into chaos by leaving without a deal.