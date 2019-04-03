UK PM May and Corbyn won't produce best Brexit outcome: Sturgeon

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attends a meeting with the foreign affairs commission at the National Assembly in Paris, France, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s talks with opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to break the Brexit deadlock will not produce the best option for the country, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday.

May said on Tuesday she would seek another Brexit delay in order to agree an EU divorce deal with Corbyn.

“If anything can come of this process now, what it will be is a cobbled together, least bad option rather than the best option for the country,” Sturgeon told BBC television, ahead of a meeting with May.

Sturgeon said it would produce “an option that it won’t take too long for people to realize satisfies nobody, makes the country poorer and potentially could be unpicked by a new prime minister such as Boris Johnson.”

Sturgeon said May should request a long Brexit extension from the EU and repeated her call for a second referendum.