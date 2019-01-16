UK PM May seems unclear what happens next on Brexit: Scotland's Sturgeon

FILE PHOTO: Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon takes part in a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain November 27, 2018. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May seems unclear as to what happens next on Britain’s exit from the European Union after a major defeat on the issue in parliament on Tuesday, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday.

“(May) doesn’t seem to have any clear idea herself of what the next steps are and ... it didn’t seem to me that she is prepared to abandon or move any of her red lines in order to open space for any new ideas,” Sturgeon said, summarizing a phone call with May on Tuesday night.

“As a minimum right now we need to be looking at an extension of article 50,” she told the BBC in London.