BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s departure from the European Union must be orderly and include an insurance against a hard border on the island of Ireland, the European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“Brexit must include a solid, all-weather backstop to avoid a hard border (between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland),” he said on Twitter after a summit of EU leaders.