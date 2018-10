BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said on Thursday that it was for London to make the next move in talks over Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel waves as he arrives at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

“More than ever, it appears the ball is in the UK’s court,” Michel told reporters before a second day of an EU summit.