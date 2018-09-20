FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 20, 2018 / 11:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Special Brexit summit to be held on Nov. 17-18: Austrian news agency APA

1 Min Read

SALZBURG, Austria (Reuters) - A special summit to try secure agreement on Britain’s departure from the European Union will be held in Brussels on Nov. 17-18, Austrian news agency APA reported on Thursday.

The news agency did not cite a source for the information but Austria is the EU’s current president.

An EU official close to discussions on setting the date said there had been no final agreement among leaders meeting in Salzburg on Thursday. Earlier, a French official said Paris saw a November summit as something that could be arranged later if necessary.

Reporting by Francois Murphy, writing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.