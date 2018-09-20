Special Brexit summit to be held on Nov. 17-18: Austrian news agency APA

SALZBURG, Austria (Reuters) - A special summit to try secure agreement on Britain’s departure from the European Union will be held in Brussels on Nov. 17-18, Austrian news agency APA reported on Thursday.

The news agency did not cite a source for the information but Austria is the EU’s current president.

An EU official close to discussions on setting the date said there had been no final agreement among leaders meeting in Salzburg on Thursday. Earlier, a French official said Paris saw a November summit as something that could be arranged later if necessary.