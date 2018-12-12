EU ready to give May assurances that don't contradict Brexit deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders are likely to give Prime Minister Theresa May assurances to help the ratification of Britain’s withdrawal agreement, a senior official with the bloc said, as long as they do not contradict the draft Brexit deal.

The official, involved in preparations of EU summit on Thursday and Friday, said the bloc’s national leaders would listen to May’s concerns regarding the House of Commons ratification and see what more she needs to help the process.

“I cannot tell you what sort of re-assurance leaders will give to Prime Minister May. What is not feasible is the re-negotiation of the withdrawal agreement, everything else is possible. Whatever assurances can be given, cannot contradict the deal,” the official said.