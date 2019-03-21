EU's Tusk says all Brexit options still open until April 12

European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (not pictured) hold a joint news conference during a European Union (EU) leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday all Brexit options were still open for Britain until April 12 after a summit of EU leaders agreed on Prime Minister Theresa May’s request to delay the leave date from March 29.

“Until that date (April 12), all options will remain open and the cliff-edge date will be delayed. The UK government will still have a choice between a deal, no deal, a long extension or revoking Article 50,” he told a news conference.

“The 12th of April is a key date in terms of the UK deciding whether to hold European Parliament elections. If it has not decided to do so by then, the option of long extension will automatically become impossible.”