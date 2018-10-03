EU schedules Brexit summit for Oct. 17

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders will meet to discuss a possible Brexit deal with Britain over dinner in Brussels on Oct. 17, the European Council said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: An official adjusts a Union Jack flag next to the European Union flag, ahead of a meeting between Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab, and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

The Oct. 17 night dinner of the 27 EU heads of state and government has been scheduled by summit chair and president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, ahead of a regular summit the following day, which British Prime Minister Theresa May will also attend.

EU officials and diplomats say leaders hope to be able to agree a final withdrawal treaty offer to London which May can then accept in principle, paving the way for a further special summit on Nov. 17-18 to complete terms for a political declaration on a future EU-UK trading relationship.