EU summit to endorse Brexit deal to take place on November 25

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier meets European Council President Donald Tusk to hand over the Brexit draft text in Brussels, Belgium, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders will meet on Nov 25 to endorse the divorce deal with Britain and a political declaration on the future relationship, the chairman of EU summits Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

“If nothing extraordinary happens, we will hold a European Council meeting in order to finalize and formalize the Brexit agreement. It will take place on Sunday, November 25th at 0900 a.m.,” Tusk told reporters after meeting EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.