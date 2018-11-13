Special EU Brexit summit possible November 25 if UK cabinet backs deal: sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders could meet on Nov. 25 to rubber-stamp a Brexit deal if an existing technical agreement is approved by the British cabinet in London on Wednesday, diplomatic sources in Brussels said.

A preparatory meeting of the EU’s national European affairs ministers could take place on Nov. 19, they added.

The British cabinet will convene at 1400 GMT in London on Wednesday, the same time that the national envoys of the 27 other EU member states get together in Brussels.

EU negotiators will present them with the results of divorce negotiations and an updated version of an EU-UK declaration on future ties, the sources said.