UK PM May's five senior ministers will back Brexit deal: The Sun's political editor

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's five senior ministers Dominic Raab, Jeremy Hunt, Sajid Javid, Michael Gove and Geoffrey Cox will back the Brexit deal, the Sun newspaper's political editor said here in a tweet on Tuesday, citing cabinet sources.

Andrea Leadsom and Chris Grayling are also on board while Esther McVey and Penny Mordaunt so far are not, the tweet added.

The British cabinet will meet at 1400 GMT on Wednesday to consider the draft withdrawal agreement after Britain struck a draft divorce deal with the European Union.