Sunak says EU deal needs 'constructive attitude'

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak takes part in an outside broadcast interview, in London, Britain, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union can still reach a post-Brexit trade deal if negotiators take a constructive approach, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

“With a spirit of constructive attitude and goodwill on allsides, we can get there,” Sunak said in an interview with Times Radio. “Hopefully we can reach a positive conclusion.”

Sunak also said he was “very confident” about Britain’s economic prospects even if no deal was reached before the end of this year, when a post-Brexit transition period ends and tariffs will come into force.

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier told member states’ envoys earlier on Wednesday that negotiations were reaching “a make-or-break moment”, and they urged him not to be rushed into an unsatisfactory agreement.