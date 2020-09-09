EU will not seek to suspend Brexit talks over new British bill: sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU will not seek to suspend talks over a new Brexit deal despite London publishing a bill acknowledging it could break international law by ignoring parts of an earlier divorce treaty it had sealed with the bloc, three sources said.

“Talks will continue albeit in a tense atmosphere. It won’t be the EU walking away from the table, rest assured,” said an EU diplomat.

“(EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel) Barnier will showcase himself as the one who wants a deal, which puts the UK in the position of those responsible for the mess.”

An EU official dealing with Brexit also said the bloc would not walk away from talks to avoid being blamed for any eventual fiasco.

A second Brussels official involved in talks with London confirmed they did not expect negotiations on a new EU-UK deal from 2021 to be suspended.