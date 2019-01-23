UK PM May's spokesman says unaware of any discussions about suspending parliament

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a session at the Parliament, in London, Britain, January 23, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Wednesday he was not aware of any discussions about suspending parliament after the idea was suggested by a prominent eurosceptic politician should lawmakers try to block Brexit.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, who chairs the pro-Brexit European Research Group (ERG), said earlier the government should do what ever it takes to stop attempts in parliament to take the exit process out of May’s hands and delay leaving the EU - including suspending parliament if necessary.