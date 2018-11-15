Sweden likely to vote yes to Brexit deal, EU minister says: DN newspaper

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s EU minister said on Thursday she believes there is a majority in parliament for her to vote yes to the deal between the EU and Britain over its exit from the European Union.
“Our judgment is that there is nothing controversial enough in the agreement from Sweden’s point of view that we would say no,” she told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper.
She said she expected parliament’s EU Committee to back the deal when it meets on Friday.
Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Simon Johnson