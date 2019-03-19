Sweden wants to be constructive on Brexit, awaits news from London

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union needs to hear from Britain on what it wants on Brexit before being able to decide its next steps, Swedish European Affairs Minister Hans Dahlgren said on Tuesday.

“We are expecting to hear from London, what their line to take is,” he told reporters.

“The mood is a wish to be constructive and to make sure this process comes to an end. We have quite a few other things to deal with in the EU ... Let’s do it.”