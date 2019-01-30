Swedish EU minister says Brexit deal non-negotiable

An umbrella is pictured during an anti-Brexit demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, London, Britain January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Britain’s agreement ON leaving the European Union is non-negotiable, Sweden’s EU minister said on Wednesday, underlining the problems UK Prime Minister Theresa May will have extracting concessions from Brussels in the coming weeks.

“We have been clear about that for a long time,” Hans Dahlgren told Reuters in an interview. “The backstop is a part of the exit agreement so it is clear (renegotiating) that is not on the cards.”

Britain’s May hopes to persuade Brussels to make changes in the Irish backstop policy, which aims to prevent a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, by Feb. 13.