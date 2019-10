FILE PHOTO: Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven attends a news conference during the annual informal summer meeting of the Nordic prime ministers in Reykjavik, Iceland August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven had a “constructive” conversation over the phone on Monday with his British counterpart Boris Johnson concerning Britain’s recent proposals for its departure from the EU, a spokesperson for Lofven said.

In the call, both prime ministers raised the importance of continued good relations between Britain and the bloc, the spokesman said, declining to provide further details.