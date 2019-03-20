Swedish PM says would support request for Brexit extension

FILE PHOTO: Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven attends a news conference after his meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament Andreas Norlen in Stockholm, Sweden January 14, 2019. TT News Agency TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said Sweden should support a request by Britain to extend the deadline for its divorce from the European Union, news agency TT reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Swedish parliament’s EU committee ahead of a summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday, Lofven said a no-deal Brexit would be the worst possible outcome. “Sweden should support a position where the EU shows a great deal of acceptance when it comes to an extension of the negotiation period, even a longer extension, if that were to be what is on the table.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to request a short delay to Brexit on Wednesday after her failure to get a divorce deal ratified by parliament.