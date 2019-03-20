World News
March 20, 2019 / 10:04 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Swedish PM says would support request for Brexit extension

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven attends a news conference after his meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament Andreas Norlen in Stockholm, Sweden January 14, 2019. TT News Agency TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said Sweden should support a request by Britain to extend the deadline for its divorce from the European Union, news agency TT reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Swedish parliament’s EU committee ahead of a summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday, Lofven said a no-deal Brexit would be the worst possible outcome. “Sweden should support a position where the EU shows a great deal of acceptance when it comes to an extension of the negotiation period, even a longer extension, if that were to be what is on the table.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to request a short delay to Brexit on Wednesday after her failure to get a divorce deal ratified by parliament.

Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below